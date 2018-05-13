Two men electrocuted while working on dock

OKEECHOBEE — Two Okeechobee men were hospitalized Thursday after being electrocuted while working on a dock.
According to an incident report by Deputy Joseph Hall, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:21 p.m. on May 9, he responded to the 8600 block of U.S. 441 Southeast in regard to two people being electrocuted. After they were shocked, the two apparently fell into the water.
Dispatch informed Deputy Hall that both men were removed from the water and witnesses were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the individuals when emergency help arrived.
Deputy Hall reported that Okeechobee County Fire Rescue (OCFR) arrived on scene at the same time as himself and that OCSO Detectives, Corporal Ted Van Deman and Javier Gonzalez, were already on scene prior applying CPR to those unresponsive. OCFR relieved law enforcement and performed CPR on one of the individuals who was still unresponsive.
Deputy Hall reportedly met with three witnesses on scene. One witness was apparently walking a dog near the water and heard the two men using an electric drill on a dock.
Another witnesses reportedly saw one of the men hold up an extension cord being used to operate the drill, and yell to him to unplug the extension cord. The witness said that after the cord was unplugged, the two men apparently fell into the water. The witness said two other individuals who had witnessed what happened jumped into the canal, pulled the two men from the water and began to perform CPR.
The two injured men were transported to Raulerson Hospital for further treatment.