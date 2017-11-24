Today is the last day to register for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Irma in Florida

ORLANDO — You have until 11:59 p.m. tonight, Friday, Nov. 24, to register with FEMA if you have damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Florida between Sept. 4 and Oct. 18.
How to register:
• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS). If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Help is available in many languages. Helpline numbers are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST, seven days a week.
• Information is available in ASL at: fema.gov/medialibrary/assets/videos/111546.
• Download the FEMA Mobile App and apply.
You may also visit a Disaster Recovery Center. A list of DRCs is available on the FEMA Mobile App, online at fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling the FEMA Helpline.
If you have insurance, register. Why? Your insurance may not cover all your losses. If under-insured, you may be eligible to recover costs of necessary and serious disaster-related expenses through a FEMA grants program called Other Needs Assistance. The program provides financial assistance for:
• Personal property loss;
• Medical, dental and funeral expenses;
• Transportation repairs/replacement;
• New child care expenses or an increased burden of such expenses;
• Miscellaneous expenses such as dehumidifiers and chainsaws.
The deadline to submit an application for a Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan also is at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Submitting a loan application does not imply acceptance of a loan; it’s a necessary step to being considered for other forms of disaster assistance.
For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website at SBA.gov/disaster. Individuals who are deaf and hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339. SBA representatives are also available at any DRC or business recovery center.
For more recovery information, visit www.FEMA.gov/IrmaFL, or follow us @FEMARegion4 on Twitter and on FEMA’s Facebook page.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.