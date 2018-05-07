Sponsors sought for graduation night party

OKEECHOBEE — The 2018 OHS Brahman Senior Class is set to graduate on Friday, May 25.
As in the last 29 graduations, the Okeechobee community will unite to offer our best wishes to our graduates by hosting the annual, Grad Nite Celebration. The celebration is open to all graduating seniors and their preapproved guests.
This highly anticipated event will continue to be filled with food, fun, games, prizes and, as always, is alcohol-free.
The tradition started 29 years ago, due to concerns about graduates drinking alcohol at parties on graduation night, and tragic alcohol-related traffic crashes connected with such celebrations.
Since the inception of this event, the Okeechobee community has been fortunate to never have endured an alcohol-related tragedy involving graduates on graduation night.
Everyone’s help is needed! A celebration such as Grad Night does not happen year after year without the support of the community, including people and individuals.
Whether it is volunteering your time, donating prizes and food, or writing a check, it is all necessary and appreciated.
At the party, the graduates will enjoy a night of bowling, skating, laser tag and a variety of games and activities, as well as plenty of great food and fellowship. Drawings for the big prizes are early the next morning, which encourages students to stay at the party.
• To donate money, checks should be made out to “Our Village Okeechobee” with “Grad Nite 2018” in the memo line. Our Village is an exempt nonprofit organization, which means donations are tax-deductible. Checks can be mailed to Center State Bank, Attn: Tabitha Trent, 2100 S. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34974. Please enclose information with your company name, address, contact person and contact phone number. Sponsorship levels include Grand Prize ($2,500); Valedictorian ($1,000); Scholar ($750-$500); Honors ($250); Friend of Grad Night ($100); and Proud Parents ($25).
• To donate prizes and items to give away, please contact Magi Cable at cable.magi@gmail.com.
• To volunteer your time, please contact Leah Suarez at lsuarez40@gmail.com. Volunteers are needed for setup, hosting games, serving foods, security and cleanup.
• To donate food, please contact Samantha Durrance at sam@eliswesternwear.com.
The event is sponsored by Our Village Okeechobee and Rotary Club of Okeechobee.
Donors so far include:
• Grand prize sponsor: Seminole Tribe of Florida;
• Valedictorian level sponsors: BRAT Club, Kiwanis Club of Okeechobee and the Okeechobee News;
• Scholar level: Children’s Services Council, Abney Building and Contracting, Gilbert Family of Companies, Jill and Will Holcomb, Mira Realty, Okeechobee Masonic Lodge #237, Raulerson Hospital, SLD Engineering, Okeechobee the Magazine, Williamson Cattle Co.;
• Honors level: Syfrett Feed Company, American Drilling Services, Bruce A. Homer Inc., CRS Air Conditioning, Domer’s Inc., Green Design, IBEW Local 627, Larson Dairy Inc., and State Farm/Gretchen Robertson.
For more information, contact Tabitha Trent at 863-763-5573 or email ttrent@centerstatebank.com.