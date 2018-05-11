Skate Park Re-opening
OKEECHOBEE- The Parks & Recreation Department is proud to announce the re-opening of the Skate Park on Saturday, May 12, at Kiwanis Park located at 350 N.W. sixth Avenue.
The Skate Park has been closed for several months in anticipation of installing new skate-lite wood surfaces on all of the ramps and some structural repairs to several modular frames.
The Skate Park is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.
