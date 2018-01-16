Security service is authorized ADT dealer

OKEECHOBEE — Door-to-door visits from two men who said they were from ADT Security made some Okeechobee County residents suspicious last week, so suspicious that three different residents contacted local law enforcement. The vehicle the men were driving, a 2013 white Nissan Murano, did not have an ADT logo.

However, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s office, the two men who were going door-to-door last week in the county, Robert Fortini and Patrick Paradise, are legitimate representatives from a company authorized to install ADT equipment.

The men’s employer, Advanced Home Security of Jensen Beach, is an authorized dealer and holds a franchise to install ADT equipment, according to OCSO Lt. Chris Hans.

Lt. Chris Hans reported that following the complaints from local residents, and an article in the newspaper about the incidents, he was asked to provide research on the company.

“The name of the company is Advanced Home Security, who is an authorized ADT dealer,” wrote Lt. Hans. “The office is located in Jensen Beach, Florida, 728 Waterlily Place, and the office number is 772-232-4199.

“The owner of the business is Robert Piekarskie,” the report continues. “Robert has been the owner of this company for over 15 years, and the business can be searched online.

Lt. Hans stated that “several sales associates work for Mr. Piekarskie, who are probably not driving vehicles displaying the ADT logo. However, these sales associates will have business cards with the business license on the cards.

“Should community members wish to purchase the service Robert is trying to sell, the installers will be in vehicles with the ADT/Advanced Home Security logo clearly displayed,” stated Lt. Hans.

The business owner has supplied the sheriff’s office with his phone number, and asked to be contacted by law enforcement if there are any more calls or question about his salesmen.

“It should also be important to note that my personal home security system (ADT) was purchased via Robert’s company,” Lt. Hans added.

It is against city ordinance for anyone to solicit business door-to-door in the city limits. In the county, door-to-door sales are allowed if the business obtains a permit from the county. Mr. Piekarskie’s company has this permit.

Some housing areas in the county have their own no-soliciting policies and signs.