Second day of FLW tour cancelled as search for missing angler continues

OKEECHOBEE — Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) canceled Friday’s day two of Costa FLW competition to assist with the search for a missing angler.
On Thursday, FLW reported that a boat with two anglers that was competing in the Costa FLW Series event on Lake Okeechobee did not check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee.
Weigh-in was at 3 p.m.
The missing boat was that of pro William (Bill) Kisiah of Slidell, La., and co-angler Nik Kayler of Apopka, Fla.
The boat that the anglers were competing in is a dark-colored Ranger Z521 with a red Evinrude G2 outboard. It is believed that the boaters had planned to travel to the South Bay area from the north end of the lake.
FLW reported that Bill Kisiah was located alive around 11 p.m. The search continues for Nik Kayler.
Search and rescue operations are being conducted under the guidance of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard. FLW is assisting the search efforts.
Kisiah is a nine-year veteran boater of FLW Series competition, while Kayler has fished in 61 previous FLW events as a co-angler.
Tournament competition is expected to resume Saturday, according to FLW. The tournament winner will be determined based on the two-day weight total.