S.R. 78 traffic crash results in fatality

OKEECHOBEE — A 92-year-old Okeechobee man died in a traffic crash on State Road 78, west of U.S. 441 on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Donald C. Biesemeyer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on April 4.
According to the release at approximately 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, Mr. Biesemeyer was traveling west on State Road 78 in his 2003 GMC S15 pickup truck. Just behind Mr. Biesemeyer was a 2008 International semi driven by Rolando Reyes, 57, of Clewiston.
Mr. Biesemeyer’s pickup reportedly traveled onto the north grass shoulder of State Road 78 and he attempted to make a U-turn back onto State Road 78. Mr. Reyes reportedly swerved left and traveled in a southwesterly direction in an attempt to avoid colliding with Mr. Biesemeyer’s vehicle, which was in process of the U-turn.
The front of the semi struck the driver’s side door of the GMC. The pickup truck came to final rest in the middle of State Road 78 facing southeast. The semi came to rest partially on the southern grass shoulder and the eastbound lane of State Road 78.
Mr. Reyes sustained minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The accident was investigated by Trooper J. Andrade, FHP crash investigator, and Trooper Corporal D. Roberts Jr., FHP homicide investigator.
State Road 78 was closed to traffic in both directions for several hours due to the accident.