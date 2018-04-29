Roadwork planned in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Transportation advises the public that road work is planned in Okeechobee during the week of April 27-May 2.
US 441 from south of NE 131st Lane to south of NE 224th Street: Construction project: Crews will begin to make improvements along 5.8 miles of US 441 from south of NE 131ST Lane to south of NE 224th Street in Okeechobee County. The project includes milling and with resurfacing, adding a southbound left turn lane, drainage improvements, signing and pavement markers and signalization on State Road 15 from NE 131st Lane northerly to south of NE 224th Street. The contractor is Ranger Construction. Estimated completion date is fall of 2018.Motorists should anticipate daytime and nighttime single-lane closures and follow flagger direction. Expect delays and use caution– watch for workers in the construction zone.
Motorists should expect single lane closures and be prepared to follow flagger direction at the intersection of US 441 and Potter Road from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Crews will also begin paving US 441 with single lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
US 441 North/North Parrott Avenue over Taylor Creek: Construction project: Crews will begin removal and replacement of an existing portion of the bridge deck over Taylor Creek beginning April 9, 2018. Additional improvements include removal and replacement of guardrail, pavement markings, and installation of pile jackets, which are stay-in-place forms that are installed around the bridge supports and filled with concrete. During construction, we ask motorists and pedestrians to use caution in this area and watch for crews working close to the roadway. Motorists should expect periodic lane closures as part of the construction process. Estimated project completion is summer 2018. The contractor is Cone and Graham, Inc.
US 98/US 441, SR 78 and the access road to Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail: Construction project: Crews will begin to make improvements at various locations along US 98/US 441, State Road 78 and the access road to the Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail in Okeechobee. Work will include sidewalk construction, shoulder widening, base work, drainage improvements, curb & gutter, guardrail removal, signing and pavement marking, signalization and lighting. The contractor is American Lighting & Signalization. Estimated completion date is spring of 2018. Please watch for workers in the construction zone and use caution.
SR 70 from SW 78th Terrace to North Parrott Avenue/US 441 from SR 70 to Osceola County: Multiple permit projects: Utility work will be close to the roadway in urban areas but further away in rural areas. Please use caution in these areas and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 70 from NW 12th Avenue to NW 2nd Avenue: Maintenance permit project: Utility work will be close to the roadway and one of two westbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m., Monday, April 30 through Thursday, May 3. Please use caution in these areas and watch for crews working close to the roadway.