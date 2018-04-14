‘Reflections of a Small Town Reporter’ recalls memorable events in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE – Former Okeechobee News reporter/photographer Pete Gawda has written a book about people, politics and events in Okeechobee.

In 238 pages, illustrated by about 70 photographs, the author recounts humorous and interesting tidbits about such things as the city’s “perfect” sign ordinance; the unpredictability of the county commission; OBE the Airport Dog who caused an uproar and put the operators of the airport in the doghouse; the “brouhaha at the road department” that ended in the termination of employment of a county administrator and gave rise to the question seen on bumper stickers, “Where’s Clyde?”; the short but memorable term of the next county administrator; and the long-running battle between the city council and the operator of a “salvage yard” on Parrott Avenue.

The author tells “the rest of the story” and gives his opinion on many memorable Okeechobee events. For more information on the book, email pjgawda@yahoo.com or call 865-776-3434.