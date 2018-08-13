Random act shows community kindness

OKEECHOBEE – Sheriff Noel E. Stephen presents David Daniel with an Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Just-Us Citation Random Acts of Kindness Award. This award recognizes youth within our community who demonstrate an act of bravery, selflessness or notable deed for the betterment of another.

On May 30, 2018, 16-year old David and his mother, Paula, were fishing on Lake Okeechobee in the Moonshine Bay area when they saw two Sea-Doos. The area where they were was somewhere you normally wouldn’t see people riding Sea-Doos. There were four people on the watercraft, who told David that they were lost, and one of the Sea-Doos had a hole in it and was taking on water. David knew he had to help these people. He assisted two occupants in boarding his boat and told the other two on the Sea-Doo to follow him to Harney Pond, to get fuel and make arrangements for the sinking Sea-Doo.

On the way in, a typical summer thunderstorm came upon them and made the navigation back to the ramp very difficult for both vessels. David managed to stay calm and get everyone back to the boat ramp safely.

David was nominated for this award by Captain Shannon Peterson, who stated, “Due to David’s calm and rational behavior at his age, we want to recognize and nominate him for the Just-Us Citation Award.”