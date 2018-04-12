Rail car full of livestock feed catches fire

OKEECHOBEE – A rail car on fire was reported Friday afternoon.
According to a report by Okeechobee County Fire Rescue (OCFR), at approximately 12:08 p.m. on
April 6, units responded to the 1900 block of Northwest Ninth Street in regard to a rail car being on fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a rail car detached from the train with light smoke showing from the rear of the car. The rail car was in the north-south position and reported to contain corn gluten. Units moved toward the rail car and climbed on top of it.
Units reportedly had to cut the inspection tags and pry the latches into the open position. The doors were opened on top and the crew noticed light smoke come from the center of the corn gluten. Fire crews then determined to flood the four compartments in an effort to extinguish the fire.
Per the report, the ignition was undetermined, two 1-3/4” hose lines used 12,500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. A total estimated property and contents financial loss of $15,000 was assessed. The owner of the feed was contacted and informed of the loss.
Two tankers, one rescue, one engine, Deputy Chief Earl Wooten and Captain Justin Hazellief, of OCFR, responded to the incident scene.