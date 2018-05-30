Pedestrian in wheelchair dies in State Road 70 traffic crash

OKEECHOBEE — A 47-year-old Okeechobee man has died as an apparent result from injuries sustained after being hit by an SUV on State Road 70, just west of Northwest 26th Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report Bernabe Hernandez-Gonzalez was fatally injured on May 29.

At 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Hernandez-Gonzalez was in a wheelchair in the center of the road on State Road 70 when he was reportedly struck by a 2011 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, driven by Sonja Lynn Kelly, 50, of Okeechobee. According to the FHP report, the driver was unable to see Mr. Hernandez-Gonzalez.

The Jeep struck Mr. Hernandez-Gonzalez, which caused him to fall from the wheel chair and be projected onto the south side of State Road 70. The Jeep came to final rest on the north shoulder of State Road 70.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Iglesias, FHP crash investigator, and Trooper Corporal Gitto, FHP homicide investigator.