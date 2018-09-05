Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show hosts 2018 Cattle Battle

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show hosted the annual Junior Florida Cattlemen’s Association Prospect Show on Aug. 25 and 26 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.

The prospect show had 568 entries and over 200 exhibitors brought their cattle into the show to be judged by Corey Sanchez, Tagg Taylor who hail from Texas.

Kimberly Wojcieszak of the Okeechobee Youth Livestock Market says this year featured the largest amount of exhibitors the show has ever seen.

“The atmosphere was really fun and encouraging,” said Mrs. Wojcieszak. “There was a lot of incredible sportsmanship displayed. It’s a family affair too so you have the little ones showing their older brother’s and sister’s animals off before the show even starts. It really encourages that next generation of showmanship.”

Showmanship is the one area of exhibiting cattle over which the competitors showing their animals have the most control. In showmanship, you are judged on your abilities to control and present your steer or heifer to bring out its best characteristics.

The Future Farmers of America club was also on hand to run the concession stands which helped raise funds for the group.

Kimberly says the event would have been possible without the support of sponsors in the community. She thanked the Okeechobee Tourist Development Council, Cattleman’s Market, Everglades Farm Equipment, Demott, Siboney Ranch, Russakis Ranch, SSD Landscaping, Okeechobee Feed, Ag 98 Trailer Sales, Country Feed and Schoonmaker Electric for helping to make the show happen.

“It was my first year with this event,” said Wojcieszak, “so it was very new to me. It was a really awesome thing to be apart of.”