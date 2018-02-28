Okeechobee stores are ready for music fest fans

OKEECHOBEE – On Wednesday morning, when Okeechobee Walmart associates found someone asleep in a hammock in the trees next to the store, they took it in stride.
The 2018 Okeechobee Music Festival opens Thursday, and fans are arriving by the carload in anticipation of four days of music, camping, yoga and fun in the sun.
The 2018 OMF is expected to draw 40,000 fans.
This is the third year for the annual camping festival, and Okeechobee stores are ready for them.
Yvette Henson, manager of the Okeechobee Walmart store, said they already saw an increase in sales early this week as Okeechobee residents opted to shop early and avoid the crowds when the festival goers arrive.
Most of the festival fans will arrive Thursday and Friday. Based on the experience of the first two festivals, fans will stop in Okeechobee for supplies before heading out to Sunshine Grove in the northeastern part of the county.
Ms. Henson said she worked with OMF representative Holly Mixon to stock items that festival fans want, keeping the festival’s “leave no trace” goal in mind.
Items like sleeping bags, tarps and sun hats are easy to find on the store’s “action alley” aisle.
“We used sales data from last year to make strategic purchases,” she said.
In the past, they have found those who attend this festival prefer healthy foods, said Ms. Henson. The store has plenty of fruit, juice and other organic food choices in stock.
Camping supplies are always in demand. Fans who carpool from out of state often don’t have the space to bring sleeping bags and tents with them. They buy gear in Okeechobee, stuff everything into the vehicle and make do with the cramped space for the 20-mile drive from the city to the festival site.
“They also forget things,” said Ms. Henson. “Or the weather will change while they are here.”
Walmart associates said the festival fans they have met were very nice, friendly, respectful and well-mannered.
The festival is great for the Okeechobee community, said Ms. Henson.
And if the fans don’t have room in the car to take the new camping gear home with them, any camping gear that is left at the festival site will be collected by the Warrior Center to be recycled for use by homeless veterans.
Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com