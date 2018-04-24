Okeechobee Police Department requests public assistance
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee City Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in the attempt to identify the subjects in the following two photos. Call Okeechobee Police Department Officer Cesar Romero at 863-763-5521 if you can identify them.
If you can identify the subjects in this picture, please contact Okeechobee Police Department Officer Cesar Romero at 863-763-5521. The subjects were seen leaving Walmart in the truck pictured. Courtesy photo.
This is the truck seen leaving Walmart. Okeechobee City Police are looking for the individuals driving the vehicle. Courtesy photo.
