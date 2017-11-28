Okeechobee Music Festival announces 2018 lineup

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) is back! OMF is thrilled to announce 2018’s initial lineup, featuring headliners Arcade Fire, Bassnectar (playing 2 sets), Halsey and Travis Scott. The four day music, arts, wellness and camping experience will once again take over Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida from Thursday, March 1 through Sunday, March 4.
As OMF enters its third year on the heels of two sold out festivals, OMF has quickly grown to be the largest independent festival in the Southeast and the first major destination of the festival season. By blending the world-class lineups and amenities of mainstream events with the sensibility and community-oriented approach of independent festivals, OMF is designing the festival of the future.
Located in the heart of Florida, sitting between Miami, Tampa and Orlando, Sunshine Grove spans across 800-acres of pristine grasslands, clear lakes, and exotic tropical woodlands. The diverse, multi-genre festival celebrates the start of Spring with both world renowned and on the rise performers, art installations, yoga, meditation, local culinary treats and more.
In addition to The Grove – the expansive tropical wooded venue for musical performances on OMF’s Be, Here, Now stages, OMF continues to set itself apart with its signature areas like Aquachobee- an all day beachside music and swimming oasis, Jungle51- an after hours techno party deep in the jungle, and ChobeeWobee Village- the cultural and artistic epicenter of the OMF experience filled with treasures and delights around each and every corner.
Festival passes are available now at www.okeechobeefest.com/tickets.
OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL 2018 LINEUP
Arcade Fire, Bassnectar x 2 Sets, Halsey, Travis Scott, Khalid, Foster the People, Leon Bridges, The Flaming Lips, Zeds Dead, Slightly Stoopid, Tipper, Big Gigantic, STS9, Local Natives, Gramatik, Illenium, blackbear, PoWoW! A Superstar Mashup ft. Special Guests, Thievery Corporation, Tycho, Sylvan Esso, Judah & The Lion, Sofi Tukker, KYLE, Magic!, Lettuce, Jai Wolf, G Jones, Ganja White Night (Live) + b2b Boogie T x Dirt Monkey, Big Wild, Denzel Curry, Billie Eilish, Pouya, Misterwives, Allah-Las, Nightmares on Wax (Live Band), Twiddle, Cory Henry and the Funk, Apostles, Hippo Campus, Chicano Batman, Turkuaz, Quinn XCII, Hiss Golden Messenger, Too Many Zooz, Ella Vos, Boogie T, The Districts, Basia Bulat, Poolside, Clozee, Flamingosis, The Main Squeeze,Two Feet, Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience with Son Little and Friends, Susto, Magic City Hippies, NERVE, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Shallou, Dirt Monkey, Ashe, Mad Zach, The Sh-Booms, Mikky Ekko, Leon of Athens, Southern Avenue, INVT and More To Be Announced!
ABOUT THE OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) is an annual four-day multi-genre music, arts & camping festival produced by Soundslinger, LLC. Soundslinger, LLC develops music, art and lifestyle businesses on Sunshine Grove’s dynamic 800-acre property in Okeechobee, Florida.