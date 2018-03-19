Okeechobee man dies in traffic crash

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man died in a collision on U.S. Highway 441 Saturday afternoon.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Ricky Pruitt, 70, of Okeechobee was driving a Honda CN250 motorscooter southbound on U.S. Highway 441 around 1:34 p.m. on March 17.
Jeffrey Adams, 69, also of Okeechobee was driving a Ford F150, also southbound on U.S. 441.
The F150 was in front of the motorscooter. According to the FHP report, the driver of the Honda motorscooter apparently failed to observe slowing traffic, and, as a result, the front of the scooter collided with the back of the F150.
Mr. Pruitt died as a result of his injuries. According to the report, he was not wearing a helmet.
Mr. Adams, and his passenger, Peggy Perry, 63, were not injured in the accident. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.