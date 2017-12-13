Okeechobee Main Street hosts holiday movie and decorated beard contest

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street will continue community holiday festivities on Friday, Dec. 15, starting at 5 p.m. in Flagler Park on State Road 70.

The fun will include the decorated beard contest (originally planned for last week, but delayed), a holiday movie (also delayed from last week) the announcement of the Holiday Decorated Window Contest winner and the presentation of the trophy to the winner of the OKMS Christmas parade.

There will be food, fun and excitement.

Events will take place in the same section of the park as the visit from Santa sponsored by the Okeechobee Kiwanis Club.

