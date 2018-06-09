Okeechobee Library ‘Art Rocks’ event























These pictures were taken at the ‘Art Rocks’ event hosted by the Okeechobee County Library on June 8. Children and their parents took turns painting canvases with water guns, sponges, and balloons. The library is hosting free events for kids all summer, to learn more information or to register for one of the events call the library at 863-763-3536 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/okelibrary/.

