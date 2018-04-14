Okeechobee High School wrestling team honored at annual awards banquet

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee High School Brahmans wrestling team hosted their end-of-the-year banquet on April 4 in the high school cafeteria.
The wrestling team performed well during their 2018 season, notching a record of 16-6 throughout the year. This year, the team had a district runner-up and two district champions in Kallen Pineiro and Blake Everett as well as a state qualifier in Justin Drawdy.
The Brahmans were also runners-up at the district dual, finished in first place in the Martin County Tournament and were runners-up in the Sebastian River Tournament.
OHS senior Kallen Pineiro won the MVP Award and senior Justin Drawdy took home the Brahman award. Junior Hunter Wagner won Most Improved, while freshman Travis McKenna took home the Rookie of the Year award.
OHS wrestling coach Bruce Jahner was proud of the effort his team put in throughout the year.
“These 25 kids were an amazing group to coach and have in the room,” said Jahner. “The pride, commitment and dedication of these young athletes were tremendous. They came in to practice every day knowing they were going to run, train, drill and have one-on-one combat for two hours all while trying to maintain a weight class.”
Although the high school wrestling season is now over, the training doesn’t stop. The Chobee Wrestling Club continues to practice twice a week and compete on weekends around the state.
Recently, the Chobee Wrestling Club hosted ts annual Chobee Challenge on April 7 in the gym. About 170 wrestlers from Sarasota, Suwanee and Palm Bay competed in the challenge. The Chobee Wrestling club had 36 wrestlers competing from the ages of 4 to 18.
The club, which is comprised of over 50 wrestlers, competes on the weekends at different tournaments around the state. On April 14-15, the club will split up and compete in two different locations. One group will be in Orlando while the other group will compete at Palm Bay.
“All this travel and everything for the club is all possible due to the help and guidance of the Children’s Services Council,” Jahner explained. “I thank them for all their support.”
The wrestling club is hosting its second annual BBQ dinner on May 7 at the movie theater parking lot. If you have any questions, please contact coach Bruce Jahner or Curtis Tyson and Serenity Coffee Shop.