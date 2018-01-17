Okeechobee County opens cold weather shelter

In anticipation of the upcoming freezing temperatures overnight, Okeechobee County in partnership with the
Okeechobee Chapter of the American Red Cross will open a cold weather shelter at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday
Jan. 17, 2018.
Lockdown of the shelter will be at 10 p.m.
The shelter will be located at the Douglas Brown Community Center, 826 Northeast 16th Avenue, Okeechobee
FL 34972.
For more information you can contact the Okeechobee County Chapter of the American Red Cross at 863-763-2488 or Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management 863-763-3212.