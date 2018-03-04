Okeechobee County Music & Arts Festival features PoWow!

OKEECHOBEE — The 2018 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival continued Saturday with a variety of musical performances.
The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Saturday evening performances included the PoWoW! Hip-hop legend, Snoop Dogg, performed with an array of special guests spanning the genres of hip-hop, funk and soul. Performers included Philadelphia hip-hop heroes and Tonight Show band, The Roots, the Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan, rap breakout star Joey Bada$$, Big Gigantic’s saxophonist Dominic Lalli, New Orleans’ multi-instrumentalist Trombone Shorty, and jazz great Cory Henry.
The festival continues today (Sunday) in Sunshine Grove in northeastern Okeechobee County.
Special to GO.