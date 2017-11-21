Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue responds to mobile home fire

OKEECHOBEE — A structure fire was reported Monday, Nov. 20, at approximately 11:16 a.m.
According to a report from Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue, at approximately 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 20, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 3431 S.E. 38th Ave. The cause of the fire is unknown and still listed as under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Upon arrival, units found a single-wide mobile home residential structure with a light amount of smoke showing from all four sides of the home. Windows were noted in the report to be smoke-stained, and discolored siding was discovered after the first responders assessed the property.
Neighbors informed Fire/Rescue they did not believe anyone to be home.
Entry was made through the door by breaking the window of the door and unlocking it. The fire was found to be small and located in a corner of the house. The fire was extinguished quickly with approximately 50 gallons of water. The estimated property and contents financial loss was valued at a combined total of $1,250.
A preliminary investigation was initiated with a search of the building, which revealed no occupants. The main breaker in the panel box was switched off. Florida
Power & Light (FPL) arrived and secured the power supply to the home.
The homeowner and tenant arrived on scene and information was collected from both individuals.
One engine, one rescue, Fire Chief Ralph Franklin and Captain Ryan Hathaway of the Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue responded to the incident scene.
The Florida State Fire Marshal was requested for an investigation of the scene due to the fire being caused by unknown means.