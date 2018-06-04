Okeechobee City Councilman O’Connor resigns

OKEECHOBEE – On Friday, June 1, City of Okeechobee Councilman Michael Gerald O’Connor submitted his letter of resignation to Okeechobee Mayor Dowling R. Watford Jr. and City Administrator Marcos Montes De Oca.

“I want to apologize for the cloud that has been cast on the City and the City family,” stated the letter from O’Connor. He continued, “I have performed my councilman duties with extreme professionalism and attention. It is with the upmost sadness that I feel I should resign from the City Council for personal reasons.” The letter concluded, “To my City family, I appreciate all you have done for me during my time as a councilman, and I look forward to retirement. I would appreciate you keeping me your thoughts and prayers.”

Administrator Montes De Oca said, “As of June 1, Mike O’ Connor has resigned from city council due to personal reasons, we wish him the best in his retirement.” He continued, “Our city family will miss him. As a councilman, Mike always stood for what he thought was right and wanted the best for our employees.” Administrator Montes De Oca finished, “We understand and do not question his decision.”

Administrator Montes De Oca has since reached out to Governor Rick Scott’s Office of General Counsel to inform them of the state of affairs.