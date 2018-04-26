OCSO will participate in the 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative. This one-day collaborative effort to remove potentially dangerous prescription drugs from homes will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 504 N.W. Fourth St.

This initiative will provide an opportunity for the public to voluntarily turn in expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. No syringes or liquids will be accepted.

