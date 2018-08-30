OCSO seeks the public’s help in identifying individual

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) seeks the public’s help in identifying an individual in a surveillance photo. If you know the identity of this individual, please contact Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Demarcus Dixon at 863-763-3117, ext. 5111. Reference Case #18S20059 and Case #18S20061.

