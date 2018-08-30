OCSO seeks the public’s help in identifying individual
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) seeks the public’s help in identifying an individual in a surveillance photo. If you know the identity of this individual, please contact Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Demarcus Dixon at 863-763-3117, ext. 5111. Reference Case #18S20059 and Case #18S20061.
Attempt to identify. Contact OCSO.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.