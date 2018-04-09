News from Buckhead Ridge

OKEECHOBEE – A wonderful evening of food, laughter and information took place before a crowd of 61 at the March meeting of the Buckhead Ridge Community Association. We urge all residents to come out and help determine the direction of your community. This meeting on the last Thursday of each month begins with a potluck supper at 6:30 p.m. followed by information, discussion and decisions. A new director of the association board was announced. She is Karen Charest, who assumed office immediately.
Glades County Sheriff Dave Hardin opened the business portion with his report of crime events in the community. The 79 calls for service during March included only four property crimes, one burglary, one theft and one criminal mischief. The remaining calls were for service to the community. A GCSO unit currently patrols BHR twice a day.
Glades County Commissioner Tim Stanley spoke about the closing of the Hope Connections office, saying that those who need meals should contact Hope Connections. Talks are continuing with United Way about setting up some service facilities to handle local needs. There will be a citizens meeting with United Way in May, the date of which will be announced. Those willing to volunteer with such a facility are urged to contact Commissioner Stanley.
Mr. Stanley also recognized the 16 years of service that Hope Connections employee and Buckhead Ridge resident Bonnie Shop gave to the community serving meals and providing companionship and activities to those who used the facility. He said a representative from Hope Connections will be at the April meeting to speak and answer questions.
Mr. Stanley also reported that until the end of the dry season, citizens are urged to conserve water. Glades County requires that sprinklers be run no more than three days a week, before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. Odd -numbered addresses are asked to water on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; even-numbered addresses on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
It was reported that the cleared area on the west side of State Road 78 along the Kissimmee River is a work area for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state workers who will be replacing culvert structures as part of the continuing work on the river.
It was announced that the August meeting of the association will be the third Thursday, Aug. 16, instead of the last Thursday of the month. This exception to traditional meeting days is to gather information prior to the Aug. 28 primary. Those who would like to receive a vote-by-mail ballot are advised to contact Elections Supervisor Aletris Farnham at 863-946-6005. Political candidates will be able to address the community at that meeting.
In response to a complaint reported by Jim Gillette, Mosquito Control Board member Mary Lou Raab announced the recent work contracted by the board, of a worker to trim the trees along canals in Buckhead Ridge to aid navigation. It was reported that both one mosquito spray truck and the airboat used for spraying are both out of service. Work on the airboat is already under way, and work on the truck’s sprayer will begin soon.
Spray chemicals used by the board are paid for through a state grant. Spraying was also hindered this past month due to high winds. The board urges residents to call them at 763-7840 to report mosquitoes or other spraying needs. Ms. Raab said they cannot know the need if no one calls. When calling, please leave your phone number and street address so they know where to respond.
The next Buckhead Ridge Community Association meeting will be Thursday, April 26. For further information, contact Daryl Lewis at 863-467-1762.