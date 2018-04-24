NES Students of the Week Congratulations to North Elementary Students’ of the Week for April 9. Malachi Bobst, Ahmad Kelly, Lanie Griffin, Kimberly Ramos, Ethan McDaniel, Sophia Baez, Keilan Mendez, Maci Gagliardi, Giovanni Ruiz, Makenna Nolte, Elias Trevino Brianna Guevara, Kyeleigh Walters, Samantha Carrasco, Bailey Medrano, Cadin Simpson, Kennith Laureano, Eli Wallace, Sarahi Catalan, Viviyanna Lopez, Diego Palacios Sophia Caves, Henry Domingo, Lane Davis, Catherine Raya, Jorge Munoz, Logan Penny, Yulisa Hernandez, and James Gardner.

