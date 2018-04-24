NES Students of the Week Congratulations to North Elementary Students’ of the week for the week of April 16. Yamileth Mejia, Giovanni Sandoval, Justin Ramirez, Aiyanna Martinez, Liam McKuhen, Aubree Madrid, Delilah Lundy, Bryton Szentmartoni, Levi Bryan, Alexa Cooper, Lane Barber Heidy Mejia-Lopez, Brayden McCormack, Zachary Tucker, Skyla Suarez, Deanna Amenold, Fredy Colin Ochoa, Brooke Hamilton, Kevin Nieland, Wyatt Clere, Grace Gomez De’Aisha Downs, Cadin Garcia, Sandra Sebastian, Savannah McCoy, Daysy Garcia, James Phillips, Samaya Palmerin, Hannah Williams, Roper Ellerbee, Kaylee McPeak, and Jenna Moreno.

