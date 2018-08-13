Meet the officer: Police records clerk Jeanna Kovac

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Police Department (OPD) records clerk Jeanna Kovac was born as the middle child of five in Jacksboro, Texas. She and her family later relocated to Okeechobee when she was in the fourth grade of her elementary school years. She continued her education here in the county and graduated from Okeechobee High School. Even though she was not born here, Mrs. Kovac said, “Okeechobee is where I call home.”

Jeanna began working during her teen years in high school, with her first job being at the retail grocery store chain U-Save. She then worked in the banking industry, in the location of what is now SunTrust Bank, among a handful of others, in recordkeeping before landing for longevity with the City of Okeechobee.

Jeanna began her time as a city employee working as an emergency dispatch operator. Since her hiring, Mrs. Kovac has found herself as the records clerk for the OPD. She has been employed for a total of 15 years with the city, including her time as an emergency dispatch operator, and is the first member of her family to work in the field of law enforcement. She is actually still certified as an emergency dispatch operator, even though she is the records clerk, making her a valuable component to the department. When asked how she got into her current career, Jeanna responded: “I really wanted to do something different. Something that afforded me the opportunity to do what I’m good at, with recordkeeping, and something that I enjoy, in helping people.”

When she is not greeting visitors to the OPD lobby and assisting them with their concerns and requests, Jeanna enjoys spending her spare time with her husband, Bruce, and members of the family. “I keep busy with the grandchildren and family doing activities like boating, camping, riding four-wheelers and barbecuing by the pool at home,” stated Mrs. Kovac. She also added, “I still have friends that went to elementary, middle and high school with me, and I am grateful that we have remained friends for so long and are able to still get together for our lunches and girls’ trips!”