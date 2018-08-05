Meet the Officer: Officer Todd Burk

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Police Department Officer Todd Burk was born in 1980 and spent all 37 years of his life as a resident of the community. When he was not in school, he would take part in America’s Pastime, baseball.

Officer Burk graduated from Okeechobee High School in 1999. His baseball talents progressed as he aged from childhood and actually played varsity baseball for the Brahmans, under the now retired coach and long-standing math educator, Tim Gillis.

After high school, Officer Burk decided to enlist with the United States Marine Corps. His Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) while in the USMC were for Infantry and Security Forces. Officer Burk ended his term of service with the pay grade of E-4 and the rank of Corporal, the first Non-Commissioned Officer rank. During his time in the USMC, in 2004 Officer Burk received the experience of being deployed to the Middle-East in service to Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After his time in the United States Armed Forces, Officer Burk chose to work in the career of law enforcement – which he is the first member of his family to have as a career field, and when asked why, he responded: “After I served my country for 4 years, I decided I wanted to serve my community and chose to be in law enforcement.” Officer Burk has 7 years as a practitioner in the law enforcement profession, with 6 years spent as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper and 1 year as an officer with OPD.

When he is not 10-8, also known as “In Service,” Officer Burk enjoys spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Cara. He also takes pleasure in woodworking, hiking, watching and playing sports.