Meet the Officer: Officer Ryan Holroyd

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Police Department (OPD) Officer Ryan Holroyd was born in 1984 in the New England area before his family and he, then 3 years old, moved to the Treasure Coast, where he then grew up. During his summers, Officer Holroyd enjoyed playing his favorite game of baseball and spent summers going camping and fishing.
Officer Holroyd graduated from high school in 2003, with his favorite subject being history. He played both baseball and golf for his school team, making the varsity golf team his freshman year. His favorite facet of school was being able to hang out with friends and the least desired part was having to wake up early in the morning to present.
Officer Holroyd attended what is now Indian River State College to further his education and gain life experience before joining the police academy. His focus of studies was in criminal justice, and he graduated with an associate in science degree, with the intent on later working in law enforcement.
Officer Holroyd did note that his favorite course was in constitutional law and that one of his most memorable college moments was “getting yelled at as a class by the director of the police academy for the actions of a classmate.”
Officer Holroyd was first employed as a cashier at Walgreens, which also happened to be his worst job, he said. He is the first of his family to work in law enforcement and has done so for 10 years, all with OPD.
“I had a number of classmates from the police academy get hired by the City of Okeechobee, and they all said they liked working for OPD,” expressed Officer Holroyd. He then stated, “From going to calls and seeing what happens in other people’s lives, this job has taught me not to take things for granted and that your life can change in an instant.”
Asked who or what the biggest influence in his career was, Officer Holroyd responded, “The late Sergeant Tom Tarner.”
Officer Holroyd said he enjoys spending his spare time from work “fishing, motorcycle riding, kayaking, camping and spending time with family.” Interestingly, he said that if he could live in another time period it would be “any time frame without telephones, cellphones, computers or the internet,” which some may consider as the dark ages, given how heavily society relies on these technological devices today.
Officer Holroyd said he would like to meet the first U.S. president, George Washington, because of his status as one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. When asked, which superhuman power he would like to have, Officer Holroyd replied, “Invisibility, so nobody can see or notice me!”