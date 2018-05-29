Meet the officer: City police dispatcher Tiffany Noel

OKEECHOBEE- Okeechobee Police Department (OPD) emergency dispatch operator Tiffany Noel was born 1983 in Lexington, Ky. Her time there would be short-lived, as she left for Fort Pierce with her family at the age of 3.

Some of her favorite games as a youngster were Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit. Aside from summer family vacations, Ms. Noel also participated in summer church camps and Life For Youth Camp. She has lived in Okeechobee for the last seven years.

Ms. Noel graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School in 2001 with her favorite subjects of study being English and the science courses. She also has sung in a chorus not just for her church but also for her school. When asked what she liked and disliked most about being in school, Ms. Noel replied without delay, “My social life and lunch were definitely my favorite things about it,” and that “testing” was not enjoyed.

Ms. Noel attended Indian River State College while still a high school student, participating in the Florida Department of Education Dual Enrollment Program. She attended with desires of attaining a degree in business with a focus on entrepreneurship, as she wanted to own her own business at one point. But, she said eloquently, “then life happened and college was put on hold.” Ms. Noel began working at 7 years old, volunteering at a food bank until the age of 20, although her first paying job was at Arby’s and her worst was working as a telemarketer. About that, she said, “The company never updated the call roster, so we just unfortunately kept calling the same people.”

Noel has been a dispatch operator for a total of seven years, with five of them eing at the OPD. When asked how she became an emergency dispatch operator, she explained, “I wanted to be a police officer, but my parents were concerned for my safety, so we compromised on me becoming a dispatcher.” Ms. Noel says she was offered the position by former OPD Chief Dennis Davis, which assisted her in not having to commute to St. Lucie County where her other two years of dispatch work were conducted.

She said, “The position has taught me compassion and to look at situations and difficulties that arise in life differently than before.” Ms. Noel’s biggest influence in her career, she said, was “former Chief Denny Davis; he was an awesome boss!” She is the first of her six siblings to serve in the field of law enforcement and recently discovered that her nephew has hired on with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Ms. Noel enjoys spending her spare time in art hobbies such as painting pictures, coloring and drawing. She also likes to spend time with her family, friends and at the beach. Ms. Noel engages in home improvement projects around her house as well, noting that she just renovated a bathroom in her home. While she may not have human children, Noel is very fond of her four fur babies, her dog Shamrock and cats Tyson, Danza and Janis.

Other than the present time, Ms. Noel stated she would like to live in the 1950s. Her reasons: “The styles of clothing were awesome. People treated each other better. The music and life were just different compared to today.” Ms. Noel also went on to say that she would like to have met either “Elvis Presley or Johnny Cash,” because of her lifelong involvement with music. “They were amazing artists,” she said. When asked which superhuman power she would like to possess, Ms. Noel expressed, “I would want to read people’s minds.”