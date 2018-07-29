Meet the officer: City police dispatcher Savanna Smith

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Police Department (OPD) emergency dispatch operator Savanna Smith was born in 1985, the youngest of three, in Columbus, Ohio. She grew up in nearby Palm Beach County and attended BAK Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach when they first opened and was a part of the first graduating class to complete 6th, 7th and 8th grades at the institution. Her major courses of study were in theater and her minor was in communications. She attended Jupiter High School Environmental Research and Field Studies Academy with favorite subjects being classes in science and history. Mrs. Smith’s favorite sport is basketball, having played from 4th grade recreational games through school games until a knee injury saw her stop in the 10th grade. Her favorite sports team is the Miami Heat, “even without LeBron.”

Mrs. Smith has been a resident of the Okeechobee community for over 10 years having initially moved here due to the real estate market crash, when she was employed in the title insurance industry. Her career working for law enforcement began in 2011 with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) as an emergency dispatch operator. She then attended the law enforcement academy and became an auxiliary deputy before her cross over in 2016 to OPD, where she became employed as a part-time emergency dispatch operator and auxiliary officer while she worked full-time for Seacoast Bank as a client advisor.

“Now, I am proud to be a full-time emergency dispatch operator. I love working with OPD because they treat you like family. Doesn’t matter if you’re the janitor to the chief, you’re gonna feel like you’re home. Loving the people you work with, to include those dispatchers that I used to work with for OCSO, makes my job a lot easier and more enjoyable of an experience. I have learned to be the dispatcher I am today because of them,” Mrs. Smith explained of her time thus far spent in the career field.

She married her soulmate, Dempsey Smith in 2015, and is the parent of, “a beautiful, strong-willed 15-year-old daughter, Abigail, a 17-year-old, Tanner, who is a senior in high school this year and so smart, and 11-year-old Shane, who loves reading and sharks!”

When asked what super-human power she would like to possess, Mrs. Smith replied, “I don’t know if it would really be a superpower per se, but if there was one thing I wish I could do, it would be to learn all of the languages of the world. You could meet so many interesting people and learn about so many different cultures. I would love to be fluent in them all, not to mention traveling would be amazing and overall much easier!”