Meet the officer: City police dispatcher Adela Nunez

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Police Department (OPD) emergency dispatch operator Adela Nunez was born in June of 1988 here in Okeechobee where she has been a resident for 24 years, and she has lived in Port St. Lucie for three years along with one year in Mexico. In her youth she would spend her summers traveling with family members to the Carolinas where they would spend their vacations picking tobacco and playing games like tag, hide and seek, cops and robbers and soccer. Ms. Nunez is the second oldest of her five siblings, having four younger brothers and one older sister.
Ms. Nunez graduated from Port St. Lucie High School in 2007 with her favorite subjects being in the discipline of mathematics. She enjoyed watching soccer and her favorite part of school was, “Spending time with friends and not having all the responsibilities that I do now.”
Ms. Nunez entered the workforce at 11 years old working at a flea market but it was a fast food restaurant that she recalled as being her worst job. She is the first member of her family to join the field of law enforcement.
“I’ve always wanted to work in a field where I can help others and being a dispatcher is very rewarding because it allows me to help my community,” expressed Ms. Nunez. Prior to her four years as an emergency dispatch operator for OPD, she held the same position for the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office for just shy of three years for a total of almost seven years of being the person on the other end of the line that citizens speak to when calling for assistance.
Ms. Nunez stated her biggest influence in her career was her family. “To make my mom, dad, fiancé and babies proud. I love it when my girls tell their little friends that their mom is a dispatcher with so much pride. It’s priceless!”
Ms. Nunez enjoys spending her spare time from work, “Having dinner dates with the honey, watching our two girls, Yulianna, 7, and Sofia, 3, put hair ties in their daddy’s hair and paint his toe nails.” Ms. Nunez stated that other than the present period of time, she would like to travel 1,000 years into the future.
“I’d like to see how technology will advance, what my family will look like, what people will dress like and what vehicles will look like. I thought they were supposed to be flying by now!”
She finished her interview choosing her super-human power of healing in an effort, “To take away everyone’s pains from mental, emotional, spiritual and physical anguish.”