Main Street receives a grant for local art project

The Butterfly Sculpture Garden project, which will be unveiled on June 30, caught the attention of the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs when Okeechobee Main Street received a fast grant from the state for the project. In January 2018, Okeechobee Main Street was invited to become a Local Arts Agency of Okeechobee County.

Local Arts Agencies provide services, support and programs for arts organizations, artists and their local communities. Local Arts Agencies’ mission is to inspire participation in and a passion for the arts in their local communities.

Thanks to the Board of Okeechobee County Commissioners, Okeechobee Main Street was designated as a Local Art Agency through a resolution as outlined by Florida State Statute 265.32.

Okeechobee Main Street Arts & Culture Alliance of Okeechobee County was formed as and is a nonprofit organization with a 501(c)(3) status through the IRS and is supported in part by the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts & Culture and the Board of Okeechobee County Commissioners, as well as private donors.

The Arts & Culture Alliance of Okeechobee County’s mission is to connect people to the arts and to each other, working to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee Main Street would like to thank Okeechobee County and the community for supporting the arts.