Main Street brick project to raise money for art

OKEECHOBEE – The Hamrick Butterfly Garden is home to the Butterfly Sculpture Project presented by the Arts & Culture Alliance of Okeechobee County and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.

Did you know that you can support the arts by purchasing a personalized brick that will be placed in the Hamrick Butterfly Garden, located in Flagler Park #6, among the beauty of the garden and the butterfly sculptures?

Each brick is 6 inches by 6 inches in size and will be located in the center of the garden in the round circle.

Supporters have two types of bricks to choose from. The first style with only text are $50 each. The second style with three lines of text includes a small butterfly image at the bottom for $55 each. Deadline for order submission will be Aug. 31.

There are two ways to order. You can go to our website at https://www.okeechobeemainstreet.org/; a link is located on the right-hand side of the webpage titled “Butterfly Garden Brick Sponsorship,” where you can go and submit your form online and pay by credit/debit card. Or you can print off the form and pay by cash or check, by dropping the form and payment off in person at the Okeechobee Main Street office, 55 S. Parrott Ave. (next to the Okeechobee Police Department), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If staff is not available, you can leave your completed form and payment in the OKMS mail box located inside by the Main Street office door.

For more information, call 863-357-6246 or email info@okeechobeemainstreet.org.