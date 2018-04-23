Lightning blamed for a brush fire in Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park
OKEECHOBEE — Florida Forest Service firefighters battled a 300-acre wildfire in Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park Sunday night and Monday.
The blaze was started by lightning, according to the Florida Forest Service report. Information was limited during the night due to poor visibility and limited access.
Monday morning, a fixed wing pilot surveyed the area. The fire is 80 percent contained. No structures are threatened.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.