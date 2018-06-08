Lake Okeechobee featured on national TV show

Lake Okeechobee is the site of this weekend’s episode of BrushPile Fishing, a crappie-based fishing show that is broadcast nationally on the Pursuit Channel. This episode is presented by Lake Okeechobee Regional Economic Alliance of Palm Beach County (LORE) and features B’n’M Poles Pro Staff Angler Whitey Outlaw alongside BrushPile host Russ Bailey as the two navigate a windy Lake Okeechobee in search of big crappie.

The BrushPile Fishing episode can be seen on the Pursuit Channel at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 9. If you can’t catch it then, all episodes of the show can be found at BrushPile Fishing’s website, www.brushpilefishing.com.

BrushPile Fishing is a crappie-based fishing show that follows host Russ Bailey as he travels from the Midwest to the Deep South in search of America’s greatest crappie lakes. In each episode, Russ is joined by a local guide or pro to get the inside scoop on how to best fish the lake including pattern, technique, and area secrets. Approaching each episode from an educational standpoint, Russ and his guest have plenty of organic opportunity to speak about the products that help them bring in big fish and big numbers.

Whitey Outlaw is a native of St. Matthews, South Carolina and is regarded as one of the top crappie fisherman in the country. Having him and Russ in the same boat on Lake Okeechobee not only provides some great entertainment value, but also a lot of educational tips and tricks on fishing techniques on this lake.

LORE would like to thank our partners who helped us make this episode possible: Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce, Belle Glade Lion’s Club, BMH Accounting, The Larry Royal Family Businesses and Discover the Palm Beaches.