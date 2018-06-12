Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ results in big donation to charity

On March 28, Jersey Mike’s of Okeechobee participated in the company’s National Day of Giving. For one day, the store donates 100 percent of its sales to a local charity.

Thanks to the support of Jersey Mike’s customers during that day, on June 5 co-owner Krissy Culbreth was able to present a check for $12,209 to Ride for the Fight, a charity formed to help the residents of Okeechobee with their fight against cancer or other medical conditions.

Okeechobee was able to raise the most money out of all the stores participating in the event in South Florida.

“I really like that Ride for the Fight is dedicated to helping people in Okeechobee; all the money they receive stays local,” said Mrs. Culbreth. “This is our second year working with them. Last year we helped raised money for a little boy battling leukemia named Carson. I have a daughter around his age, so I felt very compelled to help him.”

During the 2017 Day of Giving, Krissy worked with Ride for the Fight board member Rebekah Prescott, who came and donated her time to the event, as well as Heroes 4 Hope founder Thomas Barber, who made a large donation to the cause.

Later in 2017, both Rebekah and Thomas passed away after their own long battles with cancer.

“Before they passed, I asked both of them if I could do the event this year in their name, and they said yes,” Mrs. Culbreth explained. “Thomas was a big supporter, and I got to know Rebekah last year during our fundraiser; it was just devastating when they passed on. They did a lot for people here in Okeechobee.”

Jared Prescott, Rebekah’s surviving husband and Ride for the Fight board member, was on hand to receive the check for the charity.

“This money is going to go a long ways to help a lot of people,” Mr. Prescott said. “Krissy and her crew have been awesome. They’re here all day working their butts off, sometimes months beforehand, just to get things prepared. I think they had a double crew here hustling for the entire day. They’re amazing.”

Ride for the Fight’s mission is to help patients experiencing medical hardships, as well as their caregivers. They’ve helped patients buy groceries or pay electric bills, and helped get them fuel to make trips to doctor appointments less expensive.

“There’s so many other things for a patient and a caregiver to worry about,” said Mr. Prescott. “The financial burden of these other things needs to be at the back of their mind. And that’s where Ride for the Fight can help.”

The Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving fundraising campaign in March, supporting more than 170 local charities across the nation. Last year’s Month of Giving initiative raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide; this year, that amount climbed to $6 million.

“Without the support from the community, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Mrs. Culbreth said. “Our customers make everything possible. They’re the reason I’m able to come to work every day, they’re the reason I have a business. And for them to be able to show up on our Day of Giving and take money out of their own pocket and give, not only by buying sandwiches but also by donating as well, is awesome. We raised over $800 in just donations alone. People here in Okeechobee have been so generous, and it’s been amazing.”