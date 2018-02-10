Investigation into Davie Dairy finds no crimes

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that after carefully reviewing the raw video footage taken by an animal rights group, detectives found no crimes at Davie Dairy in Okeechobee. No arrest warrants will be issued in connection with the case.
The Animal Recovery Mission, based in Miami, sent undercover investigators into Okeechobee in August and September 2017. The ARM agents posed as dairy workers.
Some video from Davie Dairy was posted online on Dec. 20. All of the video taken by ARM agents was turned over to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
In the video posted online, ARM urges viewers to adopt a plant-based diet. ARM criticized the dairy for taking calves away from their mothers at birth, and claimed that dairies hit cows with fiberglass rods.
In December 2017, Southeast Milk Inc. completed mandatory, remedial animal care trainings for all of its member owners and operators. This series of trainings, held in Georgia, Louisiana, and Florida, represent the completion of the first of three commitments made by SMI immediately after learning of alleged animal care and handling issues on several of its member farms in Okeechobee.
