Inspiring Okeechobee: Garcia makes Thanksgiving brighter for local families

OKEECHOBEE — Mariano Garcia, a board certified civil trial lawyer with the firm of Searcy, Denney, Scarola, Barnhart and Shipley, was so gracious to the families of the Helping People Succeed Healthy Families program. Thanksgiving for these wonderful families was made a bit brighter, with Mr. Garcia’s donation of 100 complete Thanksgiving meals. Each family was provided with all the contents to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal as well as a gift certificate to purchase a $14 ham or turkey of their choosing. All food and gift cards were also purchased locally.
Searcy, Denney, Scarola, Barnhart & Shipley, P.A. is a nationally recognized trial law firm committed to protecting and defending the rights of people injured through negligence, improper conduct, deceit or abuse of power. The firm has represented clients in courtrooms throughout Florida and across the nation, for over 40 years.
Healthy Families Florida serves over 300 local children and is a program which provides services on a voluntary basis to families who have multiple risk factors that place their children at risk of abuse and neglect.
Healthy Families Florida was established in 1998. Healthy Families Florida intervenes early, during pregnancy or shortly after a child is born (up to three months of age). Healthy Families Florida’s highly trained home visitors help parents understand and support their infant’s healthy development; provide responsive, nurturing care; and ensure a safe, stimulating environment. Healthy Families also promotes parents’ responsibility by working wit
h them to improve their own education, find employment and build stronger, more stable relationships with the people in their lives which lead to better outcomes for children.
The joining of these partners to make Thanksgiving more than just another ordinary day for the families who have reached out for assistance, is heartwarming and most appreciated by not only Healthy Families Florida, but also for the families they serve. Thank you, Mariano from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness to the families of our community.
