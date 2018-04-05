Helping People Succeed plans Art for Living calendar

OKEECHOBEE – Area artists from Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties are invited to submit artwork for Helping People Succeed’s annual Art for Living calendar, now in its 20th year and featuring the area’s outstanding arts community.
The Call for Artists spells out the guidelines and requirements for the painting submissions, applications and other requirements for the 13-month calendar. Each month’s page will include a selected painting, background on the artist and a photo of each artist, plus a page sponsor from area businesses.
The calendar theme consists of tropical scenes, including birds, fish, wildlife, flowers, coconuts and more. Other scenes could represent historical buildings, the St. Lucie River, the Indian River Lagoon, the Loxahatchee River, the Savannas, etc. For example, local scenes over the years have included the Tuckahoe Mansion, The Rand Estate, downtown Stuart, The House of Refuge and anything depicting wildlife on the Treasure Coast.
Deadline for applications and art submissions is Friday, June 1, at 5 p.m. The submission from each artist will include an application, an entry fee of $25 and a high-resolution jpeg photo of the painting to be submitted for the first calendar judging review. Once the judges select the artwork during the first review, original unframed paintings will be submitted for the final judging.
Application forms and guidelines explaining the calendar process are available online at www.hpsfl.org. Each artist should be aware of size, framing and other specifications to participate in the popular calendar project. Submissions should be emailed to Glenna Parris at gparris@hpsfl.org.
Please also contact Glenna with any questions at 772-320-0778.
Helping People Succeed is a local nonprofit organization that has been serving the Treasure Coast for over 50 years. Through its diversified, effective program services, hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable local children, families and adults have been able to improve their lives through education, counseling, training and employment – and become productive and successful members of our community.
For more information, visit the website at www.hpsfl.org and click on the YouTube logo to review Helping People Succeed’s “Making A Difference” video — Building Successful Families – One Life at a Time!