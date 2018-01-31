Great American Gun Show this weekend in LaBelle
LABELLE — The Great American Gun Show will be at the LaBelle Civic Center, 481 Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle (right behind city hall) Feb. 3 and 4. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children age 12 and under will be admitted free with adult admission.
Concealed Carry Weapon classes will be available at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For information, call 561-214-5115.
Vendors may call 865-453-0074.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.