Giveaway to benefit Martha’s House

OKEECHOBEE – This year Martha’s House will serve 600 women and children in Okeechobee — victims of abuse in their own homes. They aren’t statistics; they aren’t “those” people. These are your daughters, nieces, neighbors, sisters and friends.

It is always a challenge for Martha’s House to provide their services, and they get excited when people realize the deep and painful nature of family violence and decide to stand alongside them. Martha’s House is extremely thankful and grateful to the Gilbert Family of Companies for recognizing this.

Martha’s House is thrilled to be giving away an Arctic Cat Wild Cat side by side valued at almost $11,000, and a Hustler 42-inch zero turn mower valued at just under $3,000. The Gilbert Family of Companies is providing these really cool prizes, and 100 percent of ticket sales goes to Martha’s House.

Please help Martha’s House — and help yourselves, too — to a great opportunity, and both will win. Drawings will take place July 7 at Gilbert Ford’s fifth anniversary celebration. You do not need to be present to win. Tickets are available by calling Martha’s House at 863-763-2893; or Gilbert Outdoors, 315 S. Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee. Suggested donation is $20.