FPL hosts barbecue, offers ways to save energy and money

With the weather getting warmer, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) energy experts will “swarm” an Okeechobee neighborhood to provide free energy-efficiency makeovers to more than
50 homes and families. The experts will share energy-saving tips and tools valued at $500 to help customers get ahead of the summer heat. Additionally, the company will host a free community BBQ where customers can learn helpful tips and sign up for free programs to save energy and money.
Joining the energy upgrade team will be representatives from the Economic Opportunities Council of Indian River County, Okeechobee Senior Services, American Red Cross – Florida’s Coast to Heartland Chapter, CASTLE Okeechobee and United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee counties.
The energy-efficiency makeovers are part of FPL’s Power to Save program, which aims to help customers find ways to keep their energy bills low. The program offers assistance to low-income customers through energy evaluations administered by FPL in select neighborhoods. As part of the energy evaluations, FPL offers services such as free home energy surveys, A/C unit maintenance and limited duct system repair, among others.
FPL energy experts will conduct home energy checkups for the Okeechobee community, including:
• A/C unit inspection;
• Limited duct system repair;
• Water heater pipe-wrap installation;
• Faucet aerator installation;
• Caulking and weather-stripping installation.
Florida Power & Light will host a free community barbecue on Wednesday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okeechobee County Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98.
Participants can sign up for a limited-time offer of free energy savings valued at $500.
FPL works together with the communities it serves to help make Florida an even better place to raise a family and do business. One way the company does this is by helping customers learn how to save energy and money. FPL’s typical residential customer bill is about 30 percent below the latest national average. FPL is always working to keep customer bills low, and helping customers find ways to make their bills even lower.