Florida Department of Emergency Management monitoring potential tropical storm development in gulf

TALLAHASSEE – State and local emergency management officials are recommending residents and visitors in Florida stay alert as a potential sub-tropical or tropical storm develops in the Gulf of Mexico this week.
Regardless of formation, this system will enhance rainfall across Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast during the next few days and bring the potential for flooding. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is actively monitoring this development and will issue further updates if necessary.
Division meteorologists are working closely with the National Hurricane Center to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information available and develop the best possible forecasts. In addition, FDEM has been in constant contact with our emergency management partners in Florida’s 67 counties to support any potential response efforts and address any unmet needs.
If severe weather threatens your area, be sure to follow these important safety tips:
– Ensure your NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio is on and programmed for your area or stay tuned to a trusted local media outlet for the most current weather situation.
– Ensure your disaster supply kit is prepared and heed all instructions from local officials.
– Know what you would do in the event of a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch or warning.
– If a tornado warning is issued for your area seek shelter immediately in an interior room, away from windows.
– If thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should seek shelter immediately.
– Be aware that flash flooding can occur. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to move.
– Be aware of stream, drainage channels, canyons and areas known to flood suddenly. Flash floods can occur in these areas without typical warnings such as rain clouds or heavy rain.
– NEVER drive through flooded roadways as road beds may be washed out under flood waters, and just one foot of fast-moving flood water can move most cars off the road.