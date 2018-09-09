First-responder: OFD Fire Fighter Austin Bohn

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Fire Department Fire Fighter Austin Bohn was born in 1996 in Salt Lake City, Utah before he and his family moved to Plano, Texas and eventually to Wellington, Fla. by the age of six, where he has resided ever since. He is the firstborn of five, having three brothers and one sister younger than himself.

When he was not attending school during his summers, Fireman Bohn stated: “I enjoyed playing lots of golf and baseball. I loved to fish and also ride dirt bikes.” Playing kickball with members of his family and his friends was one of his favorite games to play as youth, conveying: “Sunday afternoons, we would usually have a big kickball game involving my brothers and friends.”

Fireman Bohn graduated from Palm Beach Central High School in 2015 with his favorite subject to study being Economics. He said his favorite sport to play while in school was golf but that his favorite to spectate was football. “During school, I played for the golf and the basketball team. I have always wanted to play the guitar and since decided to begin teaching myself how to play,” Fireman Bohn explained. He said that his favorite aspect of school was being able to be around his friends but his least liked thing about it was that it took time away from his ability to work, expressing: “I started working at a young age and I loved to work and make money.”

Shortly after his high school graduation he was able to achieve his Associate of Arts degree in 2017 from Palm Beach State College, explaining: “I was ahead in classes in high school, so I was able to take all college classes my senior year at Palm Beach State College. So, I decided to continue to pursue my degree after graduation from high school in 2015.”

Before becoming a first-responder, Fireman Bohn took up his first job working at a golf course at the age of 15, which he responded was also his worst job.

When asked why he chose to be a fire fighter, he replied: “I decided I was going to pursue firefighting when I was 20. I am not the type of person to sit at a desk well. It’s a profession that I’ve always admired as a child and I really wanted to get out and help my community.”

Fireman Bohn continued, “I’ve been with the City of Okeechobee for almost 3 months now and this is my first job as a firefighter/emergency medical technician (EMT). Even though I am from the east coast, I have always liked the Okeechobee area and I felt like it would be a good fit for me, even before I saw the job opening, so the timing worked out perfectly.”

He was then asked how his job, as a first-responder, has created value in his life, Fireman Bohn responded: “Since this is my first job as a fire fighter, the job here has created a lot of value in my life. I am learning something new every day I come to work, and I work with some really great people. I am really enjoying helping the community of Okeechobee.”

When faced with the inquiry of who or what was his biggest influence in his career, he replied: “I have a family friend that I have known for a long time who is a fire fighter. He made a huge impact on my decision to pursue this career. He used to let me come into the station a few times to look around, check the place out and see how things work.”

Not only is this Fireman Bohn’s first job as a fire fighter/EMT, but he is also the first member of his family to become a first responder.

In his spare time, Fireman Bohn said that he loves to work out at the gym, play golf, work on his truck and ride his motorcycle. If he could choose to live or visit another time period, Fireman Bohn replied, “It would be growing up in the 50s. I have always felt like I would fit-in well with that time period.” He said if he could meet anyone that it would be his great-grandfather, stating, “I am told our personalities are similar and that I remind others of him.” When he was asked, if he was able to possess one super-human power, what it would be, Fireman Bohn answered: “My one super power would be super strength, which would be useful in many aspects of fire fighting.”