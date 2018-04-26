Firefighters contain 30-acre brush fire in Fort Drum

FORT DRUM — Okeechobee County and Florida Forest Service firefighters suppressed an approximately 30-acre wildfire near NW 176th Ave and NW 316 Street on April 26.

Winds were coming out the west, spreading the wildfire to the east at eight miles per hour.



Okeechobee County Fire Rescue set-up structure protection around two campers and one residence. Minor damage did occur to several wood fences posts.

The fire was reported at 11:46 a.m. on Thursday, April 26. It was contained at 1:37 p.m.

The cause of the fire was an unauthorized debris pile burn.

Approximately 20 county and state firefighters battled the blaze.

Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue deployed two brush trucks, one water tender and two fire engines. Florida Forest Service deployed two firefighting bulldozers.

Despite the recent rain fall, the soil and the vegetation remains dry. Until Okeechobee County receives multiple bouts of rainfall, the Florida Forest Service is asking all residents to remain vigilant about wildfire safety. Give the Florida Forest Service a call before you burn at 863-467-3221. Before you strike that match, ask the experts on how to keep your fire safe and legal. If your fire escapes your control, you maybe be held liable for suppression charges and any damages that occur.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests, provides management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests, while protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres.