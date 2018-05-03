Firefighters battle blaze at Spot in the Sun in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service suppressed an approximately 3-acre wildfire off NE 103rd Avenue, South of State Road 70 on Wednesday. Nothing was threatened.
The fire was reported at 6:32 p,m. and was contained by 8:06 p.m. May 2.
Winds were coming out the east at nine miles an hour, spreading the wildfire to the west towards two homes but the homes had defensible space. The wildfire was creeping and had low fire behavior in thick vegetation with ladder fuels (vines) climbing up the tops of trees. State Wildland Firefighters utilized a firefighting bulldozer with plow and encircled the perimeter of the wildfire to create a containment line.
“The ultimate goal is to cut off the fire’s fuel supply,” explained Senior Forest Ranger Gary Davenport, Florida Forest Service. “By removing the burning vegetation, or fuel, away from and green fuel, the fire will stop by the time it hits the dirt containment line established by the firefighting bulldozers. Once the lines were established, all agencies initiate “mop up,” extinguishing all hotspots to prevent any embers from reigniting the wildfire.”
“Two of these homes near the wildfire had a 30-foot defensible space and it is one of the most cost-effective ways a homeowner can protect a building from a wildfire,” explained Senior Forest Ranger Gary Davenport, Florida Forest Service. “Add extra protection by keep the vegetation away from detached garages, decks, and utility sheds. Increase the distance if the structure is used for the storage of combustible materials.”
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests, provides management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests, while protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.